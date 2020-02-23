Rajasthan Royals To train in Guwahati; Coming this Wednesday

The Chief Operating Officer of Indian Premier League (IPL) Hemang Amin and the representatives of IMG-Reliance (IMG-R), the parent body of the T20 league visited Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to play a couple of matches at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RR will arrive in Guwahati on February 26 for the first-phase training camp practice. The decision was taken at a meeting held between COO IPL Hemang Amin, IMG-Reliance (IMG-R), the parent body of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

Their first-phase training camp practice is scheduled to take place at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati from February 27 to February 29.

People would definitely enjoy the IPL matches of Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati because local boy Riyan Parag is a star middle-order batsman of the team.