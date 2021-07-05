Rajasthan University Exams To Be Held In July Or August: Rajasthan Govt

The Rajasthan Government has announced its final decision on holding the Rajasthan University and college level examination.

Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said that the third and final year undergraduate and postgraduate students and terminal semester examinations of Rajasthan University will be held in the last week of July or first week of August and the results will be declared by September 30.

Mr Bhati said, “The decision has been taken according to the Hon’ble Supreme Court, UGC Guidelines and the report of the high-level committee.”

Students of the first year will be promoted to the next year on the basis of marks secured in Class 10, 12 examinations and the students of the second year of graduation would be promoted provisionally, announced Rajasthan government.

Mr Bhati informed whenever the Covid situation normalises, the physical exams will be held and the results will be announced by December 31.

“The examination will be conducted in a simple way,” the minister said adding that the duration of the paper will be of one and a half hours. There will be two or three papers in a single shift and the students will have an option to answer 50% paper “proportionately,” the minister added.

The complete compliance of Covid protocol at the examination centres will be ensured during the Rajasthan University exams in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

The minister further confirmed that the UG, PG examination will be held on August 31.