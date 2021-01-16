Rajeev Masand Quits Journalism, Joins Dharma Agency

In a startling development, noted film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand has quit journalism and will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), Karan Johar’s talent management agency, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

According to Bollywood Hungama, Rajeev Masand is set to join DCA next week. “Karan and other top authorities at Dharma believe that he’ll be the right person for the job and help them in scouting fresh talent and managing them,” a source informed the portal.

Karan Johar posted an official statement on his Instagram handle informing the same.

“After over two decades of a dynamic career as an astute journalist and renowned film critic, Rajeev Masand now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions’ and Cornerstone’s latest venture — Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Carrying forward his exemplary work in the Indian entertainment industry, Masand will now be responsible for driving greater management stability with a stronger focus on development at the talent management agency through various avenues for each individual.”

It further read, “Masand’s thriving establishment in the industry and commendable professional experience over the years will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand’s position is set to align with the agency’s vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry. Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country.”

Previously, Rajeev Masand has worked for The Times Of India, The Indian Express, Star News, CNN-IBN.