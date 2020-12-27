Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Rajinikanth Health Stable, Discharged From Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
26

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation after his condition improved, authorities said.

“His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better,” the authorities informed as reported by PTI.

In view of his improved medical condition, he has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday, a bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital here on December 25 with severe hypertension and exhaustion, it said..

