Rajinikanth Hospitalized Due To Fluctuating BP

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad due to severe fluctuations in his blood pressure.

A statement from the Apollo Hospitals read: “Mr Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely” E Times reported.

The statement continued, “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

It may be stated that Rajinikanth was shooting for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad. The shoot had to be halted after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.