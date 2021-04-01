EntertainmentTop Stories

Rajinikanth To be Conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke Award

By Pratidin Bureau
10

Superstar Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

Javadekar said, “India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.”

The jury unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it, added Javadekar.

The award is for the year 2019.

