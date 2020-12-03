Rajinikanth To Launch His New Pol Party In January

Superstar Rajinikanth will announce his new political party on December 31 and will launch the party in January 2021. The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he would be declaring the launch date of his anticipated political party on December 31 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Rajinikanth, 69-year-old, made the announcement a day after he met with 32 leaders of his forum, the ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’.

Rajinikanth last went on social media in October to clarify reports that he was in two minds about his political plans because of his health. The speculation was fueled by a leaked letter, believed to have been written by him.

According to ANI, “In today’s meeting district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured me they would support me in whatever decision I take. I will make a decision as soon as possible,” he stated.

In October, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajinikanth had first announced his decision of entering politics in December 2017 but he had not taken any concrete steps to build his party. In March 2020, Rajinikanth said that he would head his party but he wanted someone educated to be the chief minister candidate. However, the only certainty that Rajinikanth has maintained in his political plans is that his politics would be spiritual.

The upcoming 2021 Assembly elections are very crucial because this is the first time in decades that the two Dravidian parties will be fighting it off without veteran leaders Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.