Rajinikanth Turns 71, Wishes Poured In

South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday (December 12). Popularly referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans, the superstar received a lot of best wishes from celebrities and fans on social media.

Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s son-in-law in a tweet wrote, “Happy birthday my Thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much.”

Film composer Anirudh Ravichander posted a childhood picture of himself with the superstar and wrote, “Happy birthday Thalaiva. We love you before, now and forever.” Actor Kalaiyarasan Harikrishnan wrote, “Happy Birthday to one and only thalaivar superstar in the history of cinema forever @rajinikanth Thalaiva.. ever young ever-energetic hero … long live Thalaiva love you #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth.”

One fan shared a picture of himself with the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday Thalaiva. Thalaiva You Are My Inspiration You Are My God You Are My Everything Without You I am Nothing. Thalaivaa I like You So Much Love You. Mahavatar Babaji Blessings Will Be Always With You #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

The actor made his acting debut with the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which was directed by the late K Balachander. In 1983, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Andha Kanoon along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. It became the highest-grossing film at that time.

He was last seen in Siva directorial, Annaatthe. The film has grossed over ₹200 crores worldwide, despite getting a mixed response from critics and audiences.

