Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed After Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour of India, will be renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. The renaming recognizes the ultimate hockey hero and legend of the sport, Dhyan Chand. The name change undercuts and eclipses the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Congress.

The Prime Minister said he had been getting a lot of requests to change the name of the award.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

“Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!” tweeted the Prime Minister with #JaiHind.

