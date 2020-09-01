Rajiv Kumar Appointed Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner (EC) of India, an official statement said.

Kumar joins the Election Commission of India with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Kumar retired as Finance Secretary, Government of India in February this year. He was also appointed as Chairman Public Enterprises Selection Board from April 2020 to the demitting office on August 31. Kumar has also been Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training from 2015-17, and prior to that Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure with earlier assignments in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Environment and Forests as also Education department in State cadre.

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer. During the span of more than 36 years of Government of India service, Kumar has worked in various ministries at the Centre and his state cadre of Bihar/Jharkhand, the statement added.