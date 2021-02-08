Top StoriesRegional

Rajiv Kumar Bora Appointed Chairman Of APSC

By Pratidin Bureau
The Government of Assam on Monday announced the appointment of Rajiv Kumar Bora as the chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission.

Bora was an IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Prior to this appointment, Bora served as the Chairman of the Assam Administrative Tribunal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 316 of the Constitution of India and Assam Public Service Commission Regulation 1951 as amended by the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar Bora, IAS (Retd) as Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission with effect from the date of taking overcharge,” stated a government order.

“He shall have to take the oath of affirmation subscribing before the Governor of Assam or any other person as authorized by the Governor as per the Regulation 4 (0) of Assam Public Service Commission (Amendment) Regulation, 2020,” it further added. 

