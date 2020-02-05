Rajiv Sadia Attack: 8 Miscreants arrested

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Rajiv Sadia Attack: 8 Miscreants arrested
Silapathar Police have arrested eight miscreants on Wednesday, in the allegation of involvement with the attack on singer Rajiv Sadiya at Kulajan.

It may be stated that the incident took place at Kolajan Tiniali in Dhemaji on 30th January when after performing in a function at Jonai in Dhemaji, the singer along with his five instrumentalists was returning to Sadiya.

Dramatically, eight miscreants armed with pistol and swords attacked them when their car was approaching the Bogibeel Bridge.

After looting fifty thousand rupees from Rajiv Sadiya and several items from his instrumentalists, the miscreants fled from the scene immediately.

