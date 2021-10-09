Rajkanya Baruah Case: Assam DGP Admits Having Contacted Dr. Navanil Baruah

Senior doctor of GNRC, Dr. Navanil Baruah, who was questioned by police on Friday for allegedly helping Rajkanya Baruah for admitting her to ICU without any medical complications to avoid police investigation kept Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in the loop about the entire development.

Dr. Baruah during an investigation at Dispur Police Station on Friday said that he contacted DGP Mahanta before admitting Rajkanya at ICU. However, the DGP while clarified the matter before reporters on Saturday said that it is true that Dr. Baruah contacted him on October 4 before the admission of Rajkanya Baruah at the GNRC ICU. “It is true that Dr. Navanil Baruah contacted me on the telephone. He also sent text messages on my mobile number on October 4. The doctor asked me whether we would arrest her and that her mental condition was not stable,” DGP Mahanta said.

Meanwhile, the DGP also reveals that an MLA was also associated with the incident and that it will be investigated.

Moreover, Dispur police interrogated Barua for the second day on Saturday in connection with the case.

A lower court in Guwahati on Friday sent the model to 14-day judicial custody.

The Assam police on Wednesday re-arrested Rajkanya Baruah who was granted bail within 24 hours of knocking down eight people with her car on GS Road in Guwahati on October 2.

