Rajkanya Baruah Hit & Run Case: Taj Vivanta Issued Show Cause Notice

In a recent development in the Rajkanya Baruah hit and run case, Guwahati luxury hotel Taj Vivanta has been issued a show cause notice to unveil information within 24 hours about the event that was organised on October 1 evening.

Kamrup Metropolitan administration has ordered the Hotel authorities to answer the timings of the party and details about the organisers and guests present on that evening.

Allegations have surfaced that event continued till late at night violating Covid-19 protocols and curfew timings.

Baruah was returning from the event at Hotel Taj Vivanta when she had allegedly in an inebriated condition knocked down nine labourers at Rukiminigaon.

After her arrest, followed by her bail within 24 hours, she claimed in an Instagram post that she was at the luxury hotel attending the birthday party of a minor girl.

Kamrup Metropolitan deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu has also stated that if the responses from the hotel authorities are not satisfactory, an interrogation team will be sent to the hotel for further investigation.