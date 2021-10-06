Rajkanya Baruah Re-arrested

October 6, 2021

Accused Rajkanya Baruah in the hit and run case of 9 PWD labourers in Guwahati has been finally arrested by the Guwahati Police on Wednesday afternoon.

Rajkanya Baruah has been arrested after the GMCH panel submitted a report to the Dispur ACP that she has no health complications and is totally fine.

Earlier, GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sharma informed the press that the team has also had an extensive discussion with Rajkanya as well as the doctors of GNRC medical.

A team of 6 doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) visited GNRC to re-examine former model Rajkanya Baruah who knocked down 9 PWD labourers in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The model was summoned by Assam police on Tuesday but she did not appear before police citing health condition. Her mother sought two weeks time to appear before police for investigation.

