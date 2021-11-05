Rajkanya Baruah Accident Case: Dispur Police Submits Chargesheet To Court

Dispur police on Friday has submitted the charge-sheet to the court in the Rajkanya Baruah accident case that left 9 PWD labourers injured.

The filing of the charge-sheet indicates that Baruah has been formally convicted of the crime. She was arrested on October 7, five days after the accident.

The case quickly became embroiled in controversy as she was given bail by the police just hours after the accident.

On October 1 late evening, the 29-year-old event planner was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party at Taj Vivanta hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon.

Moreover, Baruah has also been‘shown arrested’ in a separate case of accident that occurred in 2017.

Later, Taj Vivanta was issued a show cause notice to unveil information about the event that was organised on October 1 evening. Kamrup Metropolitan administration had ordered the Hotel authorities to answer the timings of the party and details about the organisers and guests present on that evening.

Allegations had also surfaced that event continued till late at night violating Covid-19 protocols and curfew timings.

According to the charge sheet copy, it may also be mentioned that in the 1/2 page charge sheet, the dispur police hasn’t mention anything about hotel taj vivanta and about the event organisers.