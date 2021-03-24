Top StoriesRegional

Rajnath Singh Greets Assam Rifles Personnel On 186th Raising Day

By Pratidin Bureau
0

On the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday greeted the personnel and their families.

Singh appreciated the courage, valor and professionalism of the force and lauded their commitment towards keeping India safe for decades.

“Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India’s oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated,” Singh tweeted.

Related News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Cut for First Time in Over a Year

AASU’s Protests Won’t Harm BJP: Himanta

CJI SA Bobde Recommends NV Ramana as Successor

RSS Leader Gauri Shankar Chakraborty Passes Away

The Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force in country which was raised in 1835 as the Cachar Levy. It also has the distinction of being the most decorated force in India.

You might also like
Top Stories

IPL 2019 Final | Mumbai beat Chennai

Regional

Assam: 3 Dacoits Arrested By Police

Regional

6 KLF cadres surrender to security forces

Regional

Meghalaya: CM Launches Micro ATM Services

Regional

Advanced Paed. Onco Ward Inaugurated at BBCI

Top Stories

Assam: Validity of License, Pollution Certificate Extended

Comments
Loading...