Rajnath Singh Greets Assam Rifles Personnel On 186th Raising Day

On the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday greeted the personnel and their families.

Singh appreciated the courage, valor and professionalism of the force and lauded their commitment towards keeping India safe for decades.

“Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India’s oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated,” Singh tweeted.

Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India’s oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 24, 2021

The Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force in country which was raised in 1835 as the Cachar Levy. It also has the distinction of being the most decorated force in India.