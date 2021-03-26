Top StoriesNationalWorld

Rajnath Singh Holds Meeting With South Korean Counterpart In Delhi

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook, who is on a three-day visit to India, met with his counterpart Rajnath Singh on Friday to discuss on India-South Korea defence cooperation.

The South Korean diplomat was also accorded the Guard of Honor at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

“South Korea’s Minister of National Defence to visit India from March 25-27. During the visit, he’ll hold a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi to discuss India-South Korea defence cooperation along with other regional and international issues,” a press release said.

The ministry added that an Indo-Korean Friendship Park will also be jointly inaugurated by both the defence ministers in Delhi Cantt.

In December last year, both the countries held consultations on issues related to bilateral cooperation and international issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, COVID-19 response and coordination at multilateral forums.

Notably, earlier this month, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin also visited India and had series of meetings. He said that India is an increasingly important partner amid today’s rapidly shifting international dynamics and added that the ties between Washington and New Delhi are a “stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region”.

