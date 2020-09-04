Rajnath Singh Likely to Meet Chinese Counterpart in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow, said government sources on Friday saying that they received a meeting request which is likely to take place.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is believed to have asked for the meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in the Russian capital. The Chinese side reached out to the Indian mission for the meeting, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense border row in eastern Ladakh since May. In June 20, Indian soldiers died in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday he was “totally convinced” that a solution to the India-China border row had to be found in the domain of diplomacy.

Asserting that he was not underplaying the seriousness of the situation, he said it was vital for both the countries to reach an “accommodation” not just for themselves, but the world had a lot riding on it.

I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector (across Ladakh). Because we have the long (term) view, our position there has been very clear–we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties,” Jaishankar said at an online event for the launch of his book.