Rajnath Singh Reaches Bipin Rawat’s Residence, Takes Stock Of Accident

Army chief General MM Naravane briefs defence minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu.

To brief the family of the current situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached the residence of Chief Defence of Staff Bipin Rawat a short while ago. He has already briefed PM Narendra Modi on the matter.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Rawat, his wife, and military personnel crashed in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, as per the police reports. He left Delhi for Sulur earlier on Wednesday.

Bipin Rawat is in critical condition and his wife Madhulika Rawat is still missing.

Army chief General MM Naravane briefs defence minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Mizoram govt calls for Assam border to settle the long-standing interstate border dispute