Rajnath Singh Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Monday andis currently under home quarantine. He is suffering from mild symptoms.

The Defence Minister in a tweet said, “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who has recently come in my contact to isolate them and get tested.”

Rajnath Singh had addressed a webinar on January 8 wherein 100 new Sainik schools were provided opportunities for girls to join the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest

