Rajnath Singh to Visit Poll-Bound Assam on March 14

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on March 14 to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The minister will participate in public rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon.

Singh will campaign for Pramod Borthakur in Biswanath after which he will head on to Gohpur to campaign for Utpal Borah.

He will then move to Dergaon to participate in the public rally to campaign for Bhaben Bharali of AGP.

On the other hand, Minister of Textile Smriti Irani will also visit the poll-bound Assam on March 13. She will participate in three rallies to campaign for Ramani Tanti, Surabhi Rajkowari and Anil Saikia at Mariani, Sivasagar and Samaguri respectively.

