Rajya Sabha Adjourned For Today Amid Protests By Opposition

After witnessing chaotic disruptions from the opposition over various issues throughout the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3:00 pm after the house was adjourned thrice, opposition members entered the well and started raising slogans against the government.

Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh, however, tried to conduct the session amid the chaos.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to initiate a discussion under Rule 267 (suspension of rules) but was not allowed by the deputy chairman.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021. The Bill seeks to replace an over-nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses.

The chairman also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the newly-inducted ministers to the House.However, the protesting members kept raising slogans and the prime minister could not introduce the ministers. Several opposition members trooped into the well of the House.

As the Opposition parties continued with the sloganeering, the deputy chair adjourned the House for the day.

Meanwhile, the Chairman did not allow the 17 notices by different opposition parties to suspend the scheduled business of the House and take up the matters raised by them.

