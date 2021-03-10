National

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till March 15

By Pratidin Bureau
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 15 on Wednesday after repeated uproars by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws, rising fuel prices among other issues.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Before this, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. (ANI)

