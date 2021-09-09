Rajya Sabha Bypolls For 1 Assam Seat On Oct 4

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that 1 seat from Assam will go to the Bypolls to 7 vacant Rajya Sabha seats on October 4.

Among the others are, two seats from Tamil Nadu and one each from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Maharashtra.

As per media reports, five of the six Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after the resignation of members from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The sixth seat fell vacant after the demise of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav who was the member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

The biennial elections for one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam will also be held on October 4.

The result will be declared by late evening on October 4, stated reports.