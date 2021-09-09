Rajya Sabha Bypolls For 1 Assam Seat On Oct 4

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam seat in rajya sabha
Representative Image

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that 1 seat from Assam will go to the Bypolls to 7 vacant Rajya Sabha seats on October 4.

Among the others are, two seats from Tamil Nadu and one each from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Maharashtra.

As per media reports, five of the six Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after the resignation of members from West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Related News

Biopic on Sourav Ganguly Confirmed, Luv Films To Produce

PM Modi Hosts Indian Paralympic Contingent

Meghalaya Warns Flood Alert in 2 Assam districts

Durga Puja To Be Celebrated Across The State With COVID-19…

The sixth seat fell vacant after the demise of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav who was the member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

The biennial elections for one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam will also be held on October 4.

The result will be declared by late evening on October 4, stated reports.

Also Read: PM Modi, Amit Shah “Continuously Monitoring” Assam Ferry Tragedy

You might also like
World

Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar: Modi in US

National

Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight: PM Modi

Assam

Anti-Vaishnavite activity sparks controversy in Majuli

National

Satellite for Indian Army GSAT-7A launched

Assam

6 bandh supporters involved in attacking vehicles at Dabaka arrested

Assam

Kokrajhar: 3 Accused Killed In Encounter