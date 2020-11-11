Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary Resigns from BPF

Working President of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from the party post on Wednesday. In his resignation letter, he said that it’s time to move on.

Resigning as Working President of BPF, Daimary said, “While my aim and purpose remain the same it has always been from the very beginning to serve the people of my state and country. I think I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”

“There is a probability that I might join BJP,” Daimary said adding that many problems of BTC have been solved. “I want to work broadly and therefore I am likely to join a national party in the future. There is some responsibility as a member of BPF and I will quit the party without violating any norms,” he added.