Rajya Sabha Passes J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Bill

By Pratidin Bureau
The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2021, by a voice vote that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

This shall enable the Government to depute IAS, IPS officers etc. from other Union Territories to the UT of J&K.

It may be stated that the bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha last week.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Constitution of India is now fully applicable on Jammu and Kashmir, and that the bill will enable the availability of officers in Jammu and Kashmir who have experience of running union territory administration.

He said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the bill will increase the strength of officers in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh, Zee News reported.

