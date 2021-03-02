Top StoriesNational

Rajya Sabha TV, Lok Sabha TV Merged Into ‘Sansad TV’

By Pratidin Bureau
50

The two channels representing the two houses of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, have been merged into one single brand, to be called Sansad TV, Rajya Sabha Secretariat’s office announced on Monday.

The merger was reported last year in June. It has now been officially merged.

With the new merger, few executive changes have been made. Ravi Capoor, IAS, has been appointed CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been relieved of his duties and will be paid a sum equivalent to one month’s professional fee as per the terms of his engagement.

