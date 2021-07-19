NationalTop Stories

Rajya Sabha: Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi To Be Deputy Leader Of House

By Pratidin Bureau

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been named as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources were quoted as saying in a PTI report.

According to the report, Naqvi will succeed Piyush Goyal, who has been appointed as the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha.

The minority affairs minister is known for his wide knowledge of parliamentary affairs and had also served as the minister of state for parliamentary affairs during the first term of the Modi government.

The appointment of Naqvi, who is known for having cordial relations with leaders of parties across the political spectrum, assumes significance as it comes at a time when the Opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir, the report added.

