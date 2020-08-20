Ram Mandir Construction Begins: Janmabhoomi Trust

The Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust looking into the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday met and informed that the temple will be built by following India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques.

A LiveMint report stated, “The Trust further announced the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun and engineers are now testing the soil health at the mandir site.”Engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months”. It further added that the Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir.

“The Mandir will be built by adhering to India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir,” the Trust said to Livemint.

The Trust also called upon devotees of Lord Ramb to donate such copper plates for the construction. “For Mandir construction, copper plates will be used to fuse stone blocks with each other. The plates should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide & 3 mm in depth.10,000 such plates may be required in total structure.”

“Donors can engrave family names, place of origin, or their community temples’ names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolize the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country’s contribution towards Mandir construction,” the report added.