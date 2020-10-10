NationalTop Stories

Ram Vilas Paswan Cremated with Full State Honour

By Pratidin Bureau
The last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was performed on Saturday at Patna by his son. The minister died on Thursday in New Delhi.

A large crowd, including several political leaders, gathered outside the residence of Paswan to pay last respect to the departed soul. The mortal remains of LJP’s founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Paswan became an iconic leader in Indian politics as he won from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency eight times between 1977 and 2014. In 1977 and 1980, Paswan had won on a Janata Party ticket. In 1977, he registered a Guinness World Record by winning the election from Hajipur with a margin of 4.24 lakh votes, the maximum margin by any politician in the world. It remained unchallenged for a long time.

