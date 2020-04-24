Ramadan 2020: Moon Sighted, Fasting To Begin Tomorrow In India

Central Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Ramadan moon had sighted. Therefore, the first day of the holy month of fasting will be Saturday. Central Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Ramadan moon had sighted. Therefore, the first day of the holy month of fasting will be Saturday.

The Chairman urged people to avoid visiting mosques and offer their prayers at homes. He also called for strictly following the 20-point SOPs for mosques announced by the government, warning that the government will take strict action against those found involved in violating the SOPs.

The holiest month for Muslims all around the world, Ramadan has begun in most parts of the world where the crescent moon has been sighted including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the states of Kerala and Karnataka in India. Today is the first day of fasting in these countries and states.

For the first time, Ramadan is beginning all around the world amidst global lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers, Taraweeh prayers, and community iftars on account of the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most of the world. While some countries are easing lockdowns, most are still following stringent policies.