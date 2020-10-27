Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramdas Athawale got himself tested for coronavirus hours after he inducted actor Payal Ghosh in his party, Republican Party of India (Athawale), in a public ceremony which was attended by several others on Monday.

Later in the day, Ramdas Athwale complained of cough and body pain following which, he got himself tested for the infection. Ramdas Athawale’s test reports for coronavirus came as positive on Tuesday.

Athawale will be admitted to the hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, too, had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai on the advice of doctors where he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection.