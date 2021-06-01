Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted to AIIMS Post COVID Complications

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi following post-Covid complications. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, 61, had contracted the coronavirus in April.

The minister had resumed office after his recovery from Covid-19. He was admitted to AIIMS following complications.

Lakhs of students were expecting to hear an address from Pokhriyal today regarding the class 12 board exams. In his previous statement, the minister had said that he will answer queries related to students on June 1.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was expected to share the final decision by today. As for the PIL filed in Supreme Court for cancellation of the exams, the bench would be hearing the case on June 3, 2021. SC asked Centre, CBSE, ICSE to give good reason if they decide to conduct the exam. Would the board cancel the exams? Reports suggest there is a possibility of both.

Apart from the 14 lakh students of CBSE and another 1.5 lakh students enrolled in CISCE ISC Board, there are over 80 lakh other Class 12 students who are waiting for their Class 12 board exams. Barring Bihar, all the 12th board exams were postopned to April or May and subsequently postponed again when second wave hit the country. After the High LEvel meeting, many states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu etc. have shared their intent to conduct the board exams in July. Gijarat Board has also shared a date for the examinations. Students and experts, however believe that CBSE’s decision would have an impact on the other 12th Board Exams 2021 as well.

Also Read: Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair Takes Over As Assam Rifles DG