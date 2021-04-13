Ramzan month To Begin from April 14

The holy month of Ramzan will begin on Wednesday (April 14) as the moon was not sighted last evening. The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Sayyed Ahmed Bukhari, and moon sighting committees announced this on Monday evening.



Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of the fasting month.



In Gulf countries, today is the first day of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has banned gatherings and processions during the month of Ramzan starting from April 14 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. The order comes as Maharashtra on April 12 reported 51,751 fresh coronavirus cases, a day after logging the highest 63,294 infections since the pandemic began.

The order comes a day after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (of Arshad Madani faction) met with Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope and urged the government to allow Muslims to offer prayers inside the mosques during the month of Ramzan.

Notably, the Maharashtra government has ordered all religious places to remain shut for the public till further notice.

The delegation appealed to Tope to allow Muslims to offer five times namaz in mosques in a day with up to 50 per cent of the capacity of the area.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind vice president Maulana Sohel had assured that Muslims would follow all COVID-19 protocols while offering prayers.