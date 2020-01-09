‘Ranasinga’ against CAA today

The artists’ fraternity of Assam and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) will organise protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of Assam on Thursday.

“On Thursday, the people of Assam will come out with whatever musical instruments they have to sound ‘Ranasinga’ (war bugle) against the CAA,” said a leader of AASU.

In Guwahati, the protest is scheduled to take place at the rotary of the Guwahati Club area at around 11 AM. Similar protests are likely to take place in Dhemaji, Jorhat and other places in the State.

Meanwhile, Assam singer Zubeen Garg also urged the people to come out in protest against the CAA. He also urged everyone to bring whatever musical instruments they have to the ‘Ranasinga’ programme.