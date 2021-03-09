Ranbir Kapoor Tests COVID +ve

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, his mother Neetu Kapoor informed on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Ms Kapoor said that the 38-year-old actor is on medication, “recovering well” and currently in quarantining at home.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ranbir has two films completed – Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Shamshera. He’s currently working on Animal and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.