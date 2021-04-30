Randhir Kapoor Tests COVID +ve, Admitted to Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Dr Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the 74-year-old actor, told news agency PTI that Randhir Kapoor’s condition is “stable” and that there’s nothing to worry. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry,” Dr. Santosh Shetty said while quoted by PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his performances in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The couple are parents to daughters – Karisma and Kareena (both are top actresses of their generation).