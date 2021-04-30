EntertainmentTop Stories

Randhir Kapoor Tests COVID +ve, Admitted to Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
34

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor is being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Dr Santosh Shetty, who has been treating the 74-year-old actor, told news agency PTI that Randhir Kapoor’s condition is “stable” and that there’s nothing to worry. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry,” Dr. Santosh Shetty said while quoted by PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his performances in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The couple are parents to daughters – Karisma and Kareena (both are top actresses of their generation).

Related News

PM Modi To Chair Cabinet Meeting To Review COVID Situation

Assam Records 3,079 Covid Cases Today

Nagaland Announces Closure Of All Educational Institutions

COVID Vaccines Arrive In Guwahati Ahead Of Inoculation On…

You might also like
National

Death toll in dust storm rises to 84

Top Stories

Virushka To Be Parents in January

National

COVID-19: PM Modi holds video conference with Chief Ministers

National

ASEAN delegation visiting India next week

Health

Suspected Coronavirus Student Admitted to GMCH

Regional

Karimganj: 200-Meter-Long India-Bangladesh Tunnel Discovered

Comments
Loading...