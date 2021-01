The sleuths of Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Monday seized a consignment of illegal Indian-Made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Rangia which was being transported in a 10-wheeler truck from Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, a total of 1100 cartons of Arunachal made IMFL were recovered from the truck, the market value of which is estimated to be around Rs 44 lakh.