Ranjan Daimary gets bails, Accord anytime

Jailed NDFB leader Ranjan Daimary got late bail this evening from the court today and he will be flown to New Delhi tomorrow where other Bodo leaders are expecting a new Bodo treaty is expected by January 25.

As per the new treaty, the existing BTC will be upgraded to Bodoland Union Territorial Council and all the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU and Bodo political elites have endorsed it.

As per the information available from the MHA sources, the proposed UTC will have-

• Three new districts will be included.

• Kokrajhar district will be divided into two parts, Kokrajhar

and the other is Gosaigaon.

• Baksha district will be divided into two parts, Baksha and Manas.

• Bheragaon will be carved out from Udalguri.

• Two new districts shall be carved out from Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Lakhimpur. They are to be named Mainoshree and Holongi.

• Land rights according to Article 371(G).

• Will get direct funds from the central government.

• Orang and Manas will be part of the Union Territory Council.

• Will be a member of North East Council.

• Will have Inner Line permit.

• 65% reservation for Bodo people.

• Bodo people from Karbi Anglong and Bodo Kachari will be given ST(H).

• Will form a Bodo Public Service Commission.

However, there is strong skepticism amongst the majority non Bodos living in the BTC. Their leader Naba Sarania had already warned that of the aspiration and sentiments of non Bodos are not respected by the proposed UTC then violence will occur and at least 2000 youth will join ULFA.