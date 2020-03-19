Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took oath as the Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Gogoi faced all-round criticism after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and his fellow judges used hard words for lowering the dignity of the judiciary.

Moreover, members of Opposition walked out of the Parliament during the oath taking ceremony by the former CJI.

However, Gogoi remained defiant of the criticism and said that he will speak after taking the oath. He is the first former Chief Justice of India to be nominated to Rajya Sabha.

The vacancy was created due to the retirement of KTS Tulsi.

Mr Gogoi, who headed benches that pronounced several key judgements including the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, was on Monday nominated to Rajya Sabha by the government. Mr Gogoi also led the benches that ruled on Rafale fighter jet deal and entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

There was a chorus of protest against his nomination as RS member and in fact a PIL was also filed before the Supreme Court asking the Court to stop Mr gogoi from taking the oath.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the house that Rajya Sabha has a great tradition of many eminent persons coming from diverse fields, including former CJIs. Gogoi who has taken oath today will surely contribute his best. It was grossly unfair to do like that referring to the oppositions walk out from the house.

Gogoi has taken oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah among others.