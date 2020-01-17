Ranjeet Dass likely to be reappointed as Assam BJP chief

The election for the post of Assam BJP president is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Sarbhog MLA and incumbent Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass is likely to be reappointed for another term.

Sources have informed that Dass has already filed the nomination for the top post as per the direction of BJP national leaders. The election is likely to take place in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other national leaders of the saffron party.

It may be mentioned here that Dass’s term as the State BJP chief ended on December 16, 2019. He was elected as Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2016 and later resigned from the post in January 2017 to take over the reins of the Assam BJP.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sonowal is expected to undertake a major reshuffle and expansion of his ministry soon ahead of the assembly polls next year.