Top StoriesSports

Ranji Trophy Scrapped For First Time In 87 Years

By Pratidin Bureau
67

The BCCI will not be conducting the first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years. Vijay Hazare Trophy instead will be conducted as per the wishes of majority of state units.

The BCCI will also host the U-19 National One Day tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women”s national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units.

Keeping in view of COVID-19, the two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t feasible, a PTI report stated.

Related News

Arunachal: No New COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi On Martyrs’…

At least 10 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Moradabad…

Heroin Worth ₹29.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women”s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21,” Shah wrote a letter to state units, which is in possession of PTI.

“The BCCI during its AGM had decided that players will be compensated in case there is a truncated season and with players missing out on Ranji Trophy match fees, it is expected that the board will devise a mechanism by which the premier domestic cricketers of the country are taken care of financially”, the report added.

You might also like
Regional

15 More Test Covid-19 Positive In Assam | Total 79

World

India destroying its satellite a “terrible thing”: NASA

Regional

Mobile internet services restored in Assam

Top Stories

Only one phase of poll before Bihu in Assam

National

PM Modi Pays Tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on Birth Anniversary

Top Stories

Fire Breaks Out At Covishield Vaccine Maker SII Plant | Video

Comments
Loading...