Ranji Trophy Scrapped For First Time In 87 Years

The BCCI will not be conducting the first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years. Vijay Hazare Trophy instead will be conducted as per the wishes of majority of state units.

The BCCI will also host the U-19 National One Day tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women”s national 50-over tournament as per a letter sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the state units.

Keeping in view of COVID-19, the two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t feasible, a PTI report stated.

“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women”s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21,” Shah wrote a letter to state units, which is in possession of PTI.

“The BCCI during its AGM had decided that players will be compensated in case there is a truncated season and with players missing out on Ranji Trophy match fees, it is expected that the board will devise a mechanism by which the premier domestic cricketers of the country are taken care of financially”, the report added.