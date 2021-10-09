Ranjit V More Appointed Chief Justice Of Meghalaya HC

The Central Government on Saturday gave a nod to the appointment and transfers of Chief Justices in thirteen High Courts. Justice Ranjit V. More has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. He is presently a Judge of the Meghalaya High Court.

While few High Courts, which are currently working with Acting Chief Justices, have got Chief Justices, other High Courts have got new Chief Justices.

Following judges have been appointed as Chief Justices of the seven other different high courts: Justice Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Allahbad High Court. He is presently the Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Justice Prakash Srivastava has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. He is presently a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice R.V. Malimath has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. He is presently a Senior Judge at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Aravind Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. He is presently a Judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He is presently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Meanwhile, the following Chief Justices have been transferred to five different High Courts

Justice Akil Kureshi has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court. He is presently the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. He is presently serving as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Mohammad Rafiq has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. He is presently serving as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Biswanath Somadder has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. He is presently the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice A.K. Goswami has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. He is presently the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.