Ranoj Pegu Expresses Satisfaction over HS Results

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed satisfaction over HS results declared on Saturday by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Reacting to the result declared today, Ranoj Pegu said, “The results are quite satisfactory this year. Attempts have been made to do the evaluation completely data-base.”

Talking about the availability of seats in colleges, the Education Minister said that the students don’t have to worry about getting admitted to the colleges.

He further stated that the state government has also emphasized on appointing teachers in the colleges wherever necessary. He said that the state government will also discuss with the sports department so that we can appoint physical trainers in schools and colleges.

The minister also informed that there are 1 lakh 70 thousand seats available in both provincialized private and government institutions adding that the educational institutions could decide on entrance examination for admission in the colleges.

