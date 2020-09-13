Rape Accused Escapes From Jail

Two prisoners, including a rape accused, allegedly escaped from a prison in Dewas district, 153 kilometres south east of Bhopal on Saturday night.

This was informed by the Police on Sunday, as per a Hindustan Times report. As per them, the two inmates – Chhote Lal and Mukesh – climbed the wall of the jail using a rope made of shreds of blankets.

The report quoted Additional superintendent of police, Dewas Suryakant Sharma as saying, “The rape accused Chhotelal was lodged in the jail since August 26 while Mukesh was brought to the jail on August 21. Both cut blankets into several pieces to make a rope with the same and scale the wall of the sub-jail.”

Sharma further said, “An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the jail authorities. Several teams of police have been formed to nab the accused. However, no arrest has been made so far.”