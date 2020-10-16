Rape Cases In UP Goes Rampant

The incidents of rape are becoming rampant in Uttar Pradesh. The entire country had not yet recovered from the shock of the brutal rape and death of a girl in Hathras when more shocking news reports of rapes came in.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), UP reported 87 rape cases daily in 2019. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019 which was 7.3% of all crimes against women during the year.

In UP’s Kanpur district, a 15-year old girl was allegedly raped by two men on Thursday night when she had gone to a field near her village.

According to the police as reported by NDTV, two persons identified as Govind Balmiki, 19, and Ajay alias Shiv-Bodhan, 30, raped her in the field. They have now been arrested.

The girl however somehow managed to escape and narrated the incident to her parents.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act has been filed on parent’s complaint.

In other instances, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Azamgarh and another minor was allegedly raped by her neighbor in Bulandshahr, both on the same day (September 30).

In Balampur, a Dalit woman was gangraped and killed on September 29.

The picture could be far worse as most such crimes go unreported.