Rapid response teams to control Coronavirus

The Centre on Thursday asked the State governments to create Rapid response team for the management and control of novel Coronavirus, COVID 19. Speaking to the reporters, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary of Ministry of Health said that 29 positive cases have been detected in the country so far.

He said that District Collectors will form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels to contain the situation.

Sanjeeva Kumar further said that out of the total 29 cases, three affected persons have been recovered and discharged. He said, so far 3,542 samples of affected persons were collected and out of them, 3,513 tested negative.