Rapido, Ola, Uber On Indefinite Strike In Guwahati

In an unprecedented move, two-wheeler taxi drivers of Rapido, Ola, and Uber have called for an indefinite strike in Guwahati from December 14 (Monday), leaving commuters stranded across the city.

They are staging the protest against the high rate of commission taken by the management despite lowering the fares.

As there are no physical offices of Rapido, Uber and Ola in Guwahati, drivers and associates are finding it difficult to directly talk to the management on the issue. While Uber and Ola have closed their offices around two months back, Rapido has also done the same about a month ago.

Furthermore, it was informed that from December 15, the four-wheeler drivers will also join forces for the protest until their demands are met.