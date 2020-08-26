RAT Must for ALA Staff before Session Starts on Aug 31

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Legislative Assembly has instructed all the officers, staff including Grade IV employees to get themselves tested with Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 ahead of the Assembly session to be held from August 31.

The health department has organized the test on August 28 and 29 from 11 AM onwards in the Conference Hall of the GNB Bhawan of Assam Legislative Assembly.

The assembly has also asked the journalists to get themselves tested before the assembly session.

However, the assembly will be attended by 50 percent attendees.

